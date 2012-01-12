MUMBAI Jan 12 British travel operator Thomas Cook has no plans to sell its stake in its Indian arm, Madhavan Menon, managing director of Thomas Cook India told CNBC TV-18 on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Economic Times newpaper said the UK parent has decided to sell its Indian arm to raise money to help its troubled global operations. Royal Bank of Scotland has been engaged to find a buyer for the Indian unit, the report said.

The Indian unit's founders -- Thomas Cook UK and TCIM Ltd -- have together pledged 77.1 percent stake in the Indian unit, in favour of Royal Bank of Scotland on Jan 10, a filing on the stock exchanges showed.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)