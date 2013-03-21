BRIEF-Runway Global Holdings seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 21 Thomas Cook Group PLC : * Partial cancellation of liquidity facility * In accordance with provisions of bank facility agreement £100 million of
liquidity facility has been cancelled * As a result, an additional fee amounting to approximately £26 million, will
not be payable
* Trading in shares of co will be halted on June 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's No.1 hypermarket chain had been loss-making in China