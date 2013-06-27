BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
LONDON, June 27 Thomas Cook Group PLC : * Receipt of proceeds in connection with its capital refinancing plan * Gross proceeds of 430.9 mln stg have now been received by the co in
connection with the placing and rights issue
MILAN, April 10 Two private equity funds that have agreed to take over loss-making Italian clothing company Stefanel plan to relaunch the brand and sell it within five years, a source at one of the funds said.