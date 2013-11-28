BRIEF-Zoneco Group to buy remaining 49 pct stake in shipbuilding JV
* Says co plans to buy remaining 49 percent stake in shipbuilding JV from Japanese firm Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, at $1
Nov 28 Thomas Cook Group PLC : * Shares open 11 percent up at 170 pence after profit jump prompts targets
increase *
* Says co plans to buy remaining 49 percent stake in shipbuilding JV from Japanese firm Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, at $1
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.