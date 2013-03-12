March 12 British travel group Thomas Cook
is drawing up plans to raise more than 400 million
pounds ($595 million) through a share issue, Sky News reported
on Tuesday citing people close to the company.
The capital-raising, which is likely to be announced in the
coming weeks, will be in the form of a share placing rather than
a rights issue, Sky News said.
The share issue is part of the company's plan to overhaul
its capital structure and includes other measures like
re-negotiating borrowing facilities with lenders, Sky News
reported.
Thomas Cook was unavailable for comment.
The 172-year-old travel firm has struggled over the last two
years with a slump in sales that has forced it to renegotiate
bank loans and sell off planes and stores to lighten its debt
load while facing a string of profit warnings.
Thomas Cook cut 2,500 jobs in the United Kingdom last week.