* Ernst & Young to advise tour operator's banks - sources
* Decision suggests restructuring likely - loan trader
* Loans trading at 57.5 percent of face value
* Analyst says impossible to forecast this year's profit
* British PM calls for report on Thomas Cook
By Matt Scuffham and Tessa Walsh
LONDON, Nov 23 Thomas Cook's banks
have appointed Ernst & Young to advise them in a sign
lenders are gearing up for a possible restructuring of the tour
operator, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The world's oldest travel company on Tuesday asked banks to
come to its rescue for the second time in five weeks, sending
its shares into freefall.
A trader in Thomas Cook's debt told Reuters the decision by
the company's 17-strong banking syndicate to appoint a debt
advisor suggested they anticipated an in-depth restructuring
will be necessary rather than just a refinancing.
"I suspect they (E&Y) are in there to do an independent
review and come up with solutions. It will take time to identify
the options," the trader said.
"We believe that the sum of the parts may be greater than
the whole, in which case, the company might decide to spin bits
off. But it is a tough market and any competitor willing to take
that over is not going to pay a premium," he said.
Thomas Cook and Ernst & Young both declined to comment.
Analysts have called into question the future of the
170-year-old company, which provides holidays for 19 million
customers each year and employs 30,000.
Charles Stanley analyst Douglas McNeill said uncertainty
around the company made it impossible to forecast its profit
this year. "Thomas Cook's operating profit this year could be
almost anything, from 200 million pounds down, and with zero not
necessarily representing a lower bound."
"The other unknown variable is the attitude of the banks.
They are under no obligation to cut the group further slack, but
their other options look just as unattractive," he said.
Thomas Cook, which has issued a string of profit warnings,
has been hit hard by tough trading conditions, especially in
Britain where its core customer base of families with young
children has been particularly affected by tough economic
conditions. That could now be exacerbated by customers being put
off booking because of the uncertainty surrounding the business.
"People will be put off dealing with Thomas Cook," Michelle
Baldwin, a recruitment consultant, looking at deals in the
window of Thomas Cook's shop in Moorgate, London, told Reuters.
"People will want to go with a company that is not
associated with bad news, even though they will have protection.
They feel safer that way."
TUI Travel, which owns the First Choice and Thomson
chains, could benefit from negative publicity surrounding its
rival. One customer looking at offers in the window of a Thomson
shop in Surrey Quays, London, said he would be wary of
travelling with Thomas Cook again.
"People, particularly families, will be concerned about
getting stranded now. If they get out there and the company goes
bust while they are away, how are they going to get home?" said
the 29-year-old from Essex, who gave his first name as Simon.
British Prime Minister David Cameron said he had asked the
business ministry to look into the matter.
"I have obviously asked the Business Department to give me a
report on what is happening in terms of Thomas Cook, because I
think it is important to make sure that this business is in a
healthy state," Cameron said in parliament.
Loan market traders marked down Thomas Cook's term loans and
revolving credit facility to 57.5 percent of face value in
secondary markets, from 62.5 percent on Tuesday.
The loans are relatively illiquid and not actively trading.
Shares in Thomas Cook were up 18 percent to 12 pence at 1530
GMT, regaining only a fraction of their losses this week.
TUI Travel was up 13.5 percent to 155.1 pence.
(Reporting by Tim Castle, Isabell Witt, Alessandra Prentice and
Philip Baillie; Editing by Adrian Croft and Jane Merriman)