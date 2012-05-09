* CFO Paul Hollingworth to step down end of June
* Ex-Kwik-Fit man Michael Healy named successor
* Shares up 1 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, May 9 Thomas Cook said on
Wednesday ex-Kwik-Fit finance boss Michael Healy is to take over
as chief financial officer from Paul Hollingworth, who will step
down after helping the troubled travel firm secure a vital
banking lifeline.
Hollingworth, who has been with the debt-laden tour operator
for two years, will leave at the end of June. Earlier this
month, he got a three-year funding deal from banks for the group
worth 1.4 billion pounds ($2.26 billion) - its third refinancing
in a year.
Healy, who has held finance director positions at Hong Kong
listed First Pacific Company and online travel agency ebookers,
played a major role in reducing risk in car repair firm
Kwik-Fit's highly-leveraged business, Thomas Cook said.
He starts his new job on July 1.
Shares in Thomas Cook, which is almost 900 million pounds in
debt, were up 1 percent at 21.875 pence at 0816 GMT. They have
fallen around 86 percent in the past year.
Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram said Healy appeared to tick
the boxes in terms of industry experience and having worked with
a highly-leveraged business but warned that Thomas Cook's future
might still be bleak.
"I think the good thing is he (Healy) has clearly got time
to look at the day-to-day business on the basis that the banking
deal has been done and has been put in place," said Batram,
adding that Hollingworth's exit had been expected.
"From that perspective it's a good thing, but my overall
view hasn't changed. It is going to be a long turnaround for
Thomas Cook and as of yet I am not convinced that they are going
to be able to deliver what they hope to deliver."
FUNDRAISING
Thomas Cook said Hollingworth had decided to leave the group
following the refinancing.
"The Board is immensely grateful to Paul for the benefit of
his experience and commitment and we are disappointed to be
losing him," Chairman Frank Meysman said.
"He has worked tirelessly to bring stability to the group,
enabling us to secure longer term bank facilities and provide a
stable platform from which to build."
Thomas Cook warned on its profits three times last year as
civil unrest in North Africa and the economic downturn in
Britain hurt bookings. It has been forced to consider a number
of fundraising proposals.
The world's oldest travel group is in advanced talks to sell
and lease back roughly one in five of its planes to raise cash,
and has also seen a "good level" of expressions of interest in
its Indian business. It has already agreed to sell its
Explorers Hotel in France.
The 170-year-old firm is also searching for a new chief
executive, after a dire 2011 when more than half a billion euros
in losses culminated in the departure of Manny Fontenla-Novoa in
August.
In March, Thomas Cook said a new advertising campaign and
website improvements had boosted sales in Britain.