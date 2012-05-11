* Agrees 183 mln pound sale and leaseback deal
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 11 Thomas Cook has agreed to
sell and lease back 17 aircraft, providing 183 million pounds
($296 million) to ease pressure on the debt-laden British travel
company after its first-half loss widened.
Chief Executive Sam Weihagen said on Friday the aircraft
disposals provided substantial additional liquidity against a
backdrop of a difficult trading environment.
"As expected, the first-half seasonal losses have widened.
However, summer bookings have improved in recent weeks," he
said.
"Whilst our booking position for the second half is more
encouraging, trading will be dependant on how well the group
performs during the important lates market (short-notice
bookings)," the group added.
Shares in Thomas Cook, which had net debt of 1.39 billion
pounds as of March 31, were down 4.7 percent at 20.4 pence by
1146 GMT.
Shore Capital analyst Karl Burns said whilst the sale and
leaseback deals would help its cash balance, debt ratios were
unlikely to be affected, given that the leases would be
capitalised.
"We retain our 'hold' recommendation, given the significant
likelihood of an equity raising," he said.
The company, which appointed ex-Kwik-Fit finance boss
Michael Healy as chief financial officer on Wednesday, said UK
bookings for the summer season were down 9 percent, ahead of
capacity reductions of 13 percent, while average selling prices
were stable, with a 4 percent rise.
Trading in western Europe, and notably in France, was
challenging, it said, while in northern Europe bookings were
down 6 percent but had continued to improve.
The group's seasonal loss from operations for the six months
to end-March widened to 262.7 million pounds from 165.8 million
pounds.
Thomas Cook agreed to sell 11 Boeing 757 aircraft to
Guggenheim Aviation Partners and six Boeing 767 to Aircastle
Advisor (International). It also agreed in principle a deal with
Guggenheim in respect of two more 767s.