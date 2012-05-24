* Premier Farnell's Harriet Green to take reins on July 30
* Shares up 11 percent
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, May 24 Debt-laden tour operator Thomas
Cook has named travel industry outsider Harriet Green
from British electrical components distributor Premier Farnell
as chief executive to help turn it around.
Green, CEO of the FTSE 250 group since 2006 during which
period she built its e-commerce operation, will succeed interim
Thomas Cook chief executive Sam Weihagen at the end of July.
Her challenge is to rebuild a 171-year-old travel company
which has been searching for a CEO since last August after dire
trading that has led it to three profit warnings in the past 18
months and a 2010/11 loss of 398 million pounds ($625 million).
Chairman Frank Meysman told Reuters that Harriet "knows how
to run and turn around a business, while putting technological
developments at the forefront".
He shrugged off her lack of travel industry experience,
saying she would bring a new perspective.
Stephen Anness, a fund manager at Invesco, Thomas Cook's
largest shareholder with a 10.15 percent stake, said Green was a
great hire.
"She brings with her experience of business turnaround and
operational focus. This in combination with the travel
experience already in Thomas Cook should allow the business to
take the steps required to realise significant shareholder
value."
Thomas Cook, hit by the civil unrest in North Africa last
year, has seen the economic downturn in Britain hurt bookings.
Earlier this month, it sold its Indian business and agreed
to sell and lease back 17 aircraft, providing around 275 million
pounds to ease pressure on the company after its first-half loss
widened.
Also this month, it said former Kwik-Fit finance boss
Michael Healy would take over as chief financial officer from
Paul Hollingworth, who will step down after helping secure a
three-year funding deal worth $2.2 billion - its third
refinancing in a year.
"We are ready for take off now. Things have stabilised over
the last six months and we have a platform to continue to build
on now," Meysman said.
Thomas Cook shares, which have shed around 90 percent of
their value in the past year, were up 11 percent at 20.25 pence
by 1155 GMT, valuing the group at around 175 million pounds.
BOLD MOVE
Green, 50, who received an OBE for services to industry two
years ago and is a member of Prime Minister David Cameron's
Government Business Advisory Group, will join Thomas Cook on
July 30 at which time Weihagen will step down as CEO but remain
with the company until Sept. 30, its financial year-end, to help
with the transition.
Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram said it was a bold move to
hire someone from outside the travel industry. "Given Thomas
Cook's recent issues it may be an advantage to have someone
fresh to the travel business coming in who will question things
that have been taken for granted by industry people."
A non-executive director of British defence group BAE
Systems and U.S. electronics firm Emerson, Green has
spent her career in the electronics component industry, joining
Premier Farnell from U.S. firm Arrow Electronics.
During her time at Premier Farnell, she pushed the company
into high growth markets such as China, India and Eastern
Europe, while her drive on e-commerce means it now accounts for
over half of group sales.
Premier Farnell has endured a testing time of late, however,
with slowing industrial markets leading to a profit warning last
July and full-year figures coming in below expectations.
The company's chief operating officer, Laurence Bain, will
succeed Green in June.