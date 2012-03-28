* UK mainstream online bookings up 19 pct in past 4 weeks
* Trading across the group in line with expectations
* Northern Europe, west & east Europe slower than expected
* Sale of Indian business progressing well
* Shares up 3.2 percent
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, March 28 Thomas Cook said its
performance in Britain had improved as a new advertising
campaign and improvements to its website boosted sales, offering
some respite for the world's oldest travel company which issued
three profit warnings last year.
Thomas Cook, which secured a 200 million pound ($319
million) rescue package from lenders in November, reported an
uplift in online bookings by British customers, with internet
sales up 19 percent year-on-year in the past four weeks.
"In the last few weeks we have seen an improvement in UK
booking trends, helped by our recently launched advertising
campaign and upgrades to our thomascook.com website," acting
chief executive Sam Weihagen said on Wednesday.
"Trading across the group has been stable since we last
reported and in line with expectations."
Thomas Cook endured a dire 2011 with a slump in sales
culminating in the departure of veteran chief executive Manny
Fontenla-Novoa in August and a funding crunch requiring the
company to ask its banks for new financing.
Thomas Cook shares, which have lost over 90 percent of their
value in the past two years, were up 3.2 percent to 24 pence at
0905 GMT, as the upturn in trading provided evidence consumer
confidence in the brand was being revived.
"Thomas Cook has been in existence for 170 years and,
although that perhaps means little, consumers seem to be
sticking with the company and the group has felt able to suggest
that summer 2012 trading is more encouraging," Langton Capital
analyst Mark Brumby said.
Thomas Cook has been hit hard by tough trading conditions,
especially in Britain where its core customer base of families
with young children has been particularly affected by the
economic downturn. It has also been hit by social and political
unrest in popular destinations such as Egypt, Tunisia and
Morocco.
It said bookings in Northern Europe and West and East Europe
were slower than expected, adding it had the flexibility to cut
the number of holidays on sale if demand did not pick up.
Thomas Cook, which put its Indian business up for sale in
February as part of a disposal programme to reduce its 890
million pounds debt, said it had seen a good level of interest
in the business and the sale process was progressing well.
The company did not give an update on the search for a chief
executive. Weihagen, who had been Fontenla-Novoa's deputy, has
been in the role on a temporary basis for the past eight months,
having postponed a planned retirement.
Rival TUI Travel, which owns Thomson and First
Choice, was due to publish a trading update on Thursday.