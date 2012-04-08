LONDON, April 8 Thomas Cook is close to
securing a 1.2 billion pounds ($1.90 billion) lifeline from its
lenders to secure the future of the world's oldest travel
company which issued three profit warnings last year, the Sunday
Times reported.
The newspaper said lenders including the Royal Bank of
Scotland and Barclays were close to approving
financing, however the deal will come at a punishing price.
The paper said Thomas Cook would agree a deal to extend the
maturity on its bank loans to 2015, with new conditions on the
loans including higher interest and a one-off fee. The lenders
will also have the right to take 5 percent of the company's
shares.
Thomas Cook, which secured a 200 million pounds rescue
package from lenders in November, reported an uplift in trading
in March, due to a new advertising campaign and improvements to
its website.
That followed a dire 2011 in which a sales slump culminated
in the departure of veteran Chief Executive Manny Fontenla-Novoa
in August and a funding crunch requiring the company to ask its
banks for new financing.
The group, founded 170 years ago, has been hit hard by tough
trading conditions, especially in Britain where its core
customer base of families with young children has been
particularly affected by the economic downturn.
Thomas Cook declined to comment on the report.