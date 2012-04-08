LONDON, April 8 Thomas Cook is close to
securing a 1.2 billion pounds ($1.90 billion) lifeline from its
lenders to secure the future of the world's oldest travel
company which issued three profit warnings last year, the Sunday
Times reported.
The newspaper said lenders including the Royal Bank of
Scotland and Barclays were close to approving
financing, however the deal could come at a punishing price for
the struggling firm.
A spokeswoman for RBS confirmed that it was part of the
lending group working to extend credit for Thomas Cook, but
would not give any further details on the specifics of the deal.
A person at one of the other lenders said a restructuring
could involve the banks taking an equity stake in the business,
as the company and 17 lenders resolve how to give the travel
firm more headroom.
Talks are also likely to lead to the extension of the
maturity of the loans.
Thomas Cook, which secured a 200 million pounds rescue
package from lenders in November, reported an uplift in trading
in March, due to a new advertising campaign and improvements to
its website.
That followed a dire 2011 in which a sales slump culminated
in the departure of veteran Chief Executive Manny Fontenla-Novoa
in August and a funding crunch requiring the company to ask its
banks for new financing.
The Sunday Times said Thomas Cook would agree a deal to
extend the maturity on its bank loans to 2015, with new
conditions on the loans including higher interest and a one-off
fee. The lenders will also have the right to take 5 percent of
the company's shares.
Thomas Cook, founded 170 years ago, has been hit hard by
tough trading conditions, especially in Britain where its core
customer base of families with young children has been
particularly affected by the economic downturn.
Thomas Cook declined to comment.