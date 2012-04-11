PARIS, April 11 Thomas Cook Group Plc
has given an unnamed French bank the mandate to sell its Thomas
Cook France unit as part of a strategic review, French website
La Tribune.fr reported on Wednesday citing a source close to the
matter.
The 170-year-old British travel group has been forced to
consider a raft of fundraising proposals after it issued three
profit warnings last year as young families with children cut
back on holidays.
Thomas Cook said on Monday it was in advanced talks with its
lenders to extend financing arrangements as part its strategic
review and was exploring a possible sale and leaseback of
certain aircraft.
A spokesman for Thomas Cook in France declined to comment on
Wednesday on the report.
Thomas Cook France is the country's second-largest travel
tour operator, operating under the Thomas Cook and Jet Tours
brands.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elena Berton)