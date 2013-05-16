* To raise 425 mln stg via rights issue and placing
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, May 16 Thomas Cook unveiled a
1.6 billion pound ($2.4 billion) refinancing plan on Thursday
designed to cut debt and enable it to resume paying dividends in
the latest stage of a turnaround at the world's oldest travel
firm.
The 172-year old group is recovering after a dramatic slump
in sales over the last two years, hit by the euro zone debt
crisis, high fuel costs and social and political turmoil in
popular holiday destinations such as Greece, Egypt and Tunisia.
Since travel industry outsider Harriet Green took over as
CEO a year ago, the firm has seen a steady improvement in its
finances following job cuts, store closures and a series of
disposals to slash its debt, which stands at 1.2 billion pounds.
"This refinancing will reduce the very significant debt that
we inherited, lengthen its repayment profile and help us deliver
the full benefits of our strategic plan," Green told reporters.
"At the end of the 2015 financial year we'll be in a
position to start thinking about resuming the dividend."
Thomas Cook hopes to raise around 305 million pounds from an
issue of 401.5 million new shares through a rights offer of two
new shares for every five held by shareholders at 76 pence each.
A further 120 million pounds is to be raised via a placing of
87.5 million shares worth 137 pence. It will also issue 441
million pounds of new bonds, and has agreed 691 million pounds
of new banking facilities.
The news sent Thomas Cook shares as high as 162.3 pence in
early trade, their highest level in two years. By 0950 GMT the
stock was 9.7 percent up at 158.8 pence, giving it a market
value of 1.4 billion pounds.
"The refinancing puts the business on a much firmer
footing," said Peel Hunt analyst Nick Batram. "It could be
argued that what has been delivered thus far were the easy wins
but this would be harsh and, with the potential for further cost
savings and the improved capital position, further
outperformance is likely."
ONLINE FOCUS
The tour operator is halfway through a three-year turnaround
plan, which will see it cut 2,500 jobs and close 195
underperforming stores in Britain and consolidate its airline
operations. Green has pledged to boost profits by $500 million
in the next three years by moving more of its operations online.
A quarter of 2012 sales were made online, trailing TUI
Travel, which made a third of its sales via the web. To
eat into that gap, the company plans to reduce its online brands
to three in the UK and one in Germany, improve the performance
of its websites and extend products offered online.
The refinancing came as Thomas Cook said its loss before tax
for the six months to the end of March fell to 390.9 million
pounds from a loss of 584.1 million pounds in the same period a
year ago, helped by cost cutting measures and a better
performance by its British business.
Green, who has removed 107 million pounds of costs from the
business since arriving from electronic parts maker Premier
Farnell last year, expects to have gained a total of 390
million pounds from cost-cutting by 2016.
Underlying margins improved 110 basis points to 20.7 percent
compared with the same period last year, it said.
On the trading front, it said it had sold around 60 percent
of planned capacity for summer 2013, 2 percent higher than at
the same time last year.