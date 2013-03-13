LONDON, March 13 Travel firm Thomas Cook said it would improve profits by 350 million pounds ($520.99 million) by 2015 by taking more costs out of the business, slashing store numbers and focussing on web sales.

The company said it had identified a further 50 million pounds of cost savings and that its UK turnaround plan was on track. It now expects its UK business to deliver an EBIT margin in excess of 5 percent by 2015.

Thomas Cook last week announced plans to cut 2,500 UK jobs and close 195 stores in Britain as it seeks to restore its UK business to health. Retail jobs will account for 1,600 of the redundancies, with the remainder will be administrative and management roles.

Thomas Cook said trading since its first quarter continued to be robust with summer trading progressing well with improved margins.