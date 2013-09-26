LONDON, Sept 26 Thomas Cook, the world's oldest tour operator, said it had experienced slower trading in summer compared to last year as forecasted and said it expected its full-year results to be in line with expectations.

The company said its summer holidays were now over 95 percent sold but late bookings had slowed compared to last year. It had warned that last year's market was particularly strong due to bad weather around much of Europe, which was not a factor this year.

Across the group as a whole, average selling prices were up in each reported segment, it said.

Winter trading had started more slowly across most markets due to warm weather across Europe and recent geopolitical events, but the company said the wider range of routes and packages it was offering would help it hit its targets.