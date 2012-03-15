March 15 Tour operator Thomas Cook
has received at least eight bids, including from private equity
firms Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Carlyle Group,
for buying the company's stake in its Indian unit, the Business
Standard reported on Thursday.
The British company last month said it planned to sell its
77 percent holding in Thomas Cook (India) to help
bring down its debt.
UK-based Travelex along with India's Muthoot Finance
, China's HNA Group and Bravia Capital of Hong Kong
have also submitted proposals for the holding, the Indian
newspaper said, citing an industry source.
Others in the race to acquire the Indian unit, which has a
market value of $264.3 million, include Everstone Capital, T A
Associates and Actis, it said.
A final decision on the bids will be taken by July-August
after a two-stage selection process, the paper said, citing an
unnamed company official.
Thomas Cook officials could not be immediately reached for a
comment.
Shares in Thomas Cook (India) were up 4 percent at 66.8
rupees at 0430 GMT in a subdued Mumbai market, taking
gains this year to more than 89 percent.