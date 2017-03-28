LONDON, March 28 British tour operator Thomas
Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating
targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to
troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
Thomas Cook, which unnerved investors in February when it
issued a cautious outlook, said trading for the group was
progressing in line with expectations. While it saw some margin
pressure due to more competition, demand for summer holidays was
strong.
"After a slow start to the season and a tough year in 2016,
we're seeing early signs that customers are beginning to go back
to Turkey and Egypt," it said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas)