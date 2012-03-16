LONDON, March 15 The chairman of Thomas
Cook recently rejected a proposal to inject 400 million
pounds into the ailing tour operator, the Financial Times
reported on Friday, although the newspaper gave no reason for
the rejection.
A group led by two leisure industry veterans, backed by some
shareholders of the travel operator, had their proposal
dismissed two weeks ago by chairman Frank Meysman, the newspaper
reported, citing one person with knowledge of the talks.
The group told Meysman in a two-hour meeting it had support
from existing shareholders and outside investors for a 400
million pound pot to support a rights issue and an injection of
working capital into the business.
The plan was supported by Invesco, the company's
second-largest shareholder, and several other unidentified
shareholders, two people familiar with the talks told the FT.
The group is no longer working on the plan, the FT said.
The proposals involved two of the plan's backers being
appointed as co-chief executives.
The tour operator announced on Thursday it would put its
Indian business up for sale.