LONDON Feb 7 Thomas Cook Group PLC : * Auto alert - Thomas Cook Group Plc Q1 revenue 1.72 billion STG * Total Q1 revenue of £1,724M, with gross margin of 21.9%, up 1.3 percentage

points * On track to execute announced £100M of cost reductions with a further £60M

identifie * Lower net debt of £1,559M, reduced by £86M year on year * Winter and summer bookings are robust, in-line with expectations * Seen stronger operating performances in our major markets - the UK, Germany

and the nordics