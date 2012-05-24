LONDON May 24 Thomas Cook on Thursday
said current Premier Farnell boss Harriet Green would
succeed Sam Weihagen as chief executive of the debt-laden tour
operator at the end of July.
Green has been chief executive of British electronic parts
distributor Premier Farnell since 2006 during which time she
turned the company into a largely ecommerce operation.
"Harriet is an extremely successful executive with the right
combination of international, business transformation and
ecommerce experience that we need to take the group forward, and
build on our strong reputation and brand," Thomas Cook chairman
Frank Meysman said in a statement.
The 170-year-old travel firm had been searching for a new
chief executive, after a dire 2011 when more than half a billion
euros in losses culminated in the departure of Manny
Fontenla-Novoa last August.
Green will join Thomas Cook on July 30 at which time
Weihagen will step down. Weihagen will remain with Thomas Cook
until September 30 to help with the transition, the company
said.
Thomas Cook has warned on its profits three times in the
last 18 months as civil unrest in North Africa and the economic
downturn in Britain hurt bookings. It has been forced to
consider a number of fundraising proposals.
Earlier this month Thomas Cook agreed to sell and lease back
17 aircraft, providing 183 million pounds to ease pressure on
the debt-laden British travel company after its first-half loss
widened.
Premier Farnell said current chief operating officer
Laurence Bain would replace Green as its chief executive in
June.