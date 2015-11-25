AstraZeneca's asthma drug fails in study
May 10 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said its asthma drug failed to meet the main goal of significantly reducing the annual asthma exacerbation rate in a late-stage study.
Nov 25 Thomas Miller Investment Ltd, a unit of insurance and investment services provider Thomas Miller Group, said Chief Executive Mike Balfour had resigned and would leave the company at the end of January.
London-based Balfour, who joined Thomas Miller Investment in 2009, has been the company's CEO for nearly five years.
Thomas Miller Investment said it had begun looking for a new CEO. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
May 10 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said its asthma drug failed to meet the main goal of significantly reducing the annual asthma exacerbation rate in a late-stage study.
JERUSALEM, May 10 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday a jump in revenue and a narrower loss for the first quarter, and raised its outlook for 2017.