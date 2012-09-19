NEW YORK, Sept 19 Thomas Properties Group Inc
and the California State Teachers' Retirement System
have bought out Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and another
syndication partner in eight Austin, Texas, office buildings to
gain full ownership of the properties.
Thomas Properties, a real estate investment trust, on Monday
said that its new venture with CalSTRS, called TPG/CalSTRS
Austin LLC, paid $859 million for a portfolio of downtown and
suburban office buildings and assumed five mortgage loans
totaling $626 million. The deal also cut about $200 million of
debt on the portfolio by repaying the amount owed to Lehman
Commercial Paper Inc.
TPG/CalSTRS Austin LLC, a 50/50 venture in which Thomas is
the managing member, bought the 3 million square feet of office
properties from TPG-Austin Portfolio Syndication Partners, a
venture that included a sovereign wealth fund and TPG/CalSTRS,
in addition to Lehman, which had a 50 percent controlling stake.
Los Angeles-based Thomas Properties said it entered into an
agreement calling for investor Madison International Realty to
buy a one-third interest in the Thomas Properties stake in
TPG/CalSTRS Austin LLC.
The portfolio includes five downtown Austin properties -
Frost Bank Tower, 300 West 6th Street, One American Center, San
Jacinto Center and One Congress Plaza - and three suburban
buildings - Westech 360, Park Centre and Great Hills Plaza in
Northwest Austin.
Separately, Thomas Properties also owns Four Points Centre
in Far Northwest Austin and operates downtown`s 816 Congress and
Austin Center for owner Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc.
Shares of Thomas Properties ended regular trading on
Wednesday down 14 cents, 2.4 percent, at $5.79.