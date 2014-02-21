Feb 21 Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc will
stop mining at its Thompson Creek molybdenum mine when its
current production phase is complete, likely in the fourth
quarter of this year, the company said late on Thursday.
The company, which suspended work on the mine's next phase
following a decline in the price of molybdenum in 2012, said the
decision was based on further weakness in the market, as well as
its forecast operating costs.
The mine will be put on care and maintenance, which means it
will not produce metal, but will be kept in good working order
so production can resume if and when the market improves.
"Management intends to preserve the assets at TC Mine while
it is on care and maintenance to enable the company to
re-commence operations when molybdenum market conditions
improve," it said in a statement.
The Thompson Creek mine, in Idaho, began operations in 1983,
and was once Thompson Creek's flagship asset, but the
Denver-based company has diversified its business to shore up
earnings, adding copper and gold to its molybdenum assets.
Its new Mt. Milligan copper and gold mine, located in
British Columbia, reached commercial production on Feb.
18.
The news came as Thompson Creek reported a fourth-quarter
net loss of $210.5 million, or $1.24 a share, compared with a
loss of $484.4 million, or $2.87, a year earlier.
Revenue grew to $117.1 million from $99.4 million, boosted
by copper and gold sales.
Excluding impairment charges, which were larger in the
year-earlier period, and other one-time items, the adjusted loss
widened to $28.5 million, or 17 cents a share, from $11.9
million, or 7 cents a share, as prices fell.