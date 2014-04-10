(Corrects second bullet to say Mt. Milligan concentrate
production was 28.2 thousand dry metric tons, not 22.2 thousand
dry metric tons, after the company clarified)
April 9 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc :
* Thompson creek metals company announces first quarter 2014
operating results and provides update on operations
* Thompson creek metals company - total concentrate production
for Mt. Milligan for the quarter ended March 31, 2014 was 28.2
thousand dry metric tons
* Continues to expect that mill throughput will achieve 75% to
85% of design capacity by the end of 2014 at mt. milligan mine
* Says at endako mine, molybdenum production for the first
quarter of 2014 was lower than expected
* Says molybdenum production for Q1 of 2014 was 7.9 million
pounds
* Says at Thompson Creek mine, molybdenum production for the
first quarter of 2014 was better than expected
* Says molybdenum sales for Q1 of 2014 was 8.6 million pounds
