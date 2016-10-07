Oct 7 Thomson Reuters Corp said
it plans to create a new technology center in Toronto by hiring
400 people over the next two years, and that its chief executive
and chief financial officer will move to the Canadian city in
2017.
CEO Jim Smith and CFO Stephane Bello currently work out of
the company's office in Stamford, Connecticut.
Additional management roles will be relocated and recruited
locally in Toronto over the next few years, Thomson Reuters said
in a statement on Friday.
The news and data provider, which currently has 1,200
employees in Canada, said it plans to expand the new Toronto
technology center by hiring 1,500 positions over time.
Thomson Reuters is the parent of Reuters News.
(Reporting By Alan Crosby; Editing by Tiffany Wu)