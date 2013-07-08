July 8 Thomson Reuters Corp
said it would suspend its early release of the widely watched
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment data
to a small group of clients.
The arrangement is the subject of a probe by New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, whose office requested the
suspension.
The news and information company has an agreement with the
University of Michigan to allow some of its clients to receive
the data 2 seconds before its other clients who get the survey
five minutes ahead of a wider public release.
Schneiderman said in a statement that "the securities
markets should be a level playing field for all investors and
the early release of market-moving survey data undermines fair
play in the markets."
Lemuel Brewster, a spokesman for Thomson Reuters, said the
company's approach to releasing data first to fee-paying clients
is a widely accepted practice.
"Thomson Reuters strongly believes that news and information
companies can legally distribute non-governmental data and
exclusive news through services provided to fee-paying
subscribers," he said. "It is widely understood that news and
information companies compete for exclusive news and
differentiated content to help their customers make better
informed trading and investment decisions."
The investigation is ongoing, according to the attorney
general's statement. Schneiderman is looking at whether the
early release of the information is a violation of the Martin
Act, New York's powerful securities fraud statute which has been
wielded against Wall Street in a number of areas since being
used in an investigation into tainted research 11 years ago.
The attorney general's office is particularly concerned that
a select few clients pay $6,000 a month to receive the data,
which is issued twice a month, two seconds earlier than other
clients, according to a person familiar with the matter. The
office is also looking at whether releasing the information to
all clients five minutes ahead of public release is proper, this
person said.
The person wouldn't say if the attorney general is looking
at other companies over similar practices concerning
different data. The practice of tiered distribution is routinely
used by other media companies and banks publishing proprietary
research.
Thomson Reuters did not disclose how much clients paid for
the data or how much it paid the University of Michigan.
The probe follows a series of media reports about the early
release of the data and a lawsuit by a former Thomson Reuters
employee, who says he was fired for whistle-blowing activity.
Effective on July 12, all Thomson Reuters clients will
receive the survey data at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT) before it is
sent out by public press release at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).