July 8 Thomson Reuters Corp
said it would suspend its early provision to a small group of
clients of the widely watched Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan consumer sentiment data at the request of the New York
Attorney General.
The news and information company has an agreement with the
University of Michigan to allow some of its clients to receive
the data 2 seconds before its other clients.
But the arrangement is the subject of a review by the office
of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, Thomson Reuters
said in a statement on Sunday.
The review follows a series of media reports about the early
release of the twice-monthly data and a lawsuit by a former
Thomson Reuters employee, who says he was fired for
whistle-blowing activity.
Thomson Reuters did not disclose how much clients paid for
the data or how much it paid the University of Michigan.
The New York Times said on Sunday that some clients paid
more than $6,000 a month for the 2-second advantage.
"Thomson Reuters strongly believes that news and information
companies can legally distribute non-governmental data and
exclusive news through services provided to fee-paying
subscribers," said Thomson Reuters spokesman Lemuel Brewster.
"It is widely understood that news and information companies
compete for exclusive news and differentiated content to help
their customers make better informed trading and investment
decisions," he added.
The New York Attorney General's office did not immediately
respond to a request seeking comment.
Effective on July 12, all Thomson Reuters clients will
receive the survey data at 9:55 AM ET before it is sent out by
public press release at 10:00 AM EST.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba and Karen Freifeld in New York;
Editing by Stephen Coates and Mark Bendeich)