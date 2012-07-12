BRUSSELS, July 12 The European Commission will
consult customers and competitors of Thomson Reuters on
the company's revised plan to address competition concerns over
the use of codes to identify financial data on its systems, the
Commission said on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters owns the 'Reuters Instrument Codes' system
for identifying stocks, bonds and other financial instruments on
its systems used by traders around the world, controlling access
to these RICs, which some competitors and the EU Commission
argue stifles competition in the market for financial data.
"Customers who want to switch would have to remove RICs from
their internal applications and replace them with alternative
codes. This is technically challenging and costly and often
prevents customers from switching," the Commission, which acts
as the European Union competition watchdog, said in a statement.
In December, Thomson Reuters offered to open its
classification to competitors as long as they pay a licensing
fee. But in a test conducted by the EU watchdog, competitors and
trading firms then demanded more.
"Thomson Reuters does not believe it has violated EU
competition law, nor has the European Commission made any
finding of infringement against the firm", Thomson Reuters said
in an emailed statement, adding that it welcomed the test
carried out by the Commission.
The EU said the new proposal included reduced fees and a
simplified fee structure. The Commission said it would now
assess with interested third parties, whether the revised plan
addressed the concerns.