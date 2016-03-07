By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, March 7 Daily spot trading volumes on
currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell
in February, a month marked by high volatility across financial
markets, according to figures published by the company on
Monday.
The decline in the first two months of the year compared to
the same period a year ago was even greater, strengthening the
view that tighter bank regulation, fragile emerging markets and
lighter global trade flows are hitting the world's largest
financial market hard.
Spot currency trading volume on TR platforms totalled $111
billion last month, down 10 percent from $123 billion in
January, and down 2.6 percent from the $114 billion recorded in
February last year.
That brought the total so far this year to $234 billion,
down from $249 billion the same period last year and $261
billion in 2014. That's down some 17 percent from the $283
billion recorded in January and February of 2013.
Total foreign exchange trading volume across TR platforms,
including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards
(NDFs) fell 5.5 percent on the month to $356 billion in February
from $377 billion.
Total volume was pretty steady compared with the same month
in the preceding three years: $355 billion, $357 billion and
$352 billion.
Much of the trading in sterling and "dollar bloc"
currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars
goes through Thomson Reuters platforms while rival
platform EBS, which is owned by the world's largest inter-dealer
broker ICAP, has more euro and yen volume.
