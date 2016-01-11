LONDON Jan 11 Daily spot trading volumes on
currency trading platforms run by Thomson Reuters
inched up to $91 billion from a three-year low in December,
according to figures published by the company late on Friday.
Volumes traditionally tail off at the end of the year as
market participants close their books and take profits, but
December's average spot volumes of $91 billion were down 14
percent from the same month of 2014.
That was just 1 percent higher than the three-year low hit
in November.
Figures from rival EBS, owned by the world's largest
inter-dealer broker ICAP, showed a bigger fall in spot
trade. Average daily volumes were down 29 percent on the year at
$74.8 billion, according to the company's website, and down 1
percent on the month.
Much of the trading in sterling and "dollar bloc"
currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars
goes through Thomson Reuters platforms, while EBS has
more euro and yen volume.
The total average daily volume for currency trading across
all Thomson Reuters platforms, including forwards, swaps,
options and non-deliverable forwards as well as spot foreign
exchange, rose 6 percent on the month to $337 billion. That was
down slightly from $350 billion in December 2014.
Thomson Reuters said on Monday that its FX dealer-to-client
venue saw a 166 percent surge in options trading volumes in 2015
compared with the previous year, with record-high monthly,
weekly and daily volumes in the fourth quarter.
