2 days ago
Thomson Reuters daily FX trading volumes hits 1-year high
July 10, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 2 days ago

Thomson Reuters daily FX trading volumes hits 1-year high

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Trading of all currencies on Thomson Reuters platforms rose to a one-year high of $376 billion per day in June, the company said on Monday, up 7 percent on the previous month.

Average volumes for spot trading specifically climbed to $93 billion, up from $85 billion in May.

Other transaction types - including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) - averaged $283 billion per day, up from $265 billion the previous month. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Patrick Graham)

