NEW YORK, April 23 News and information company
Thomson Reuters Corp said on Monday it will
sell its healthcare business to private equity firm Veritas
Capital for $1.25 billion in cash.
Thomson Reuters' Healthcare business provides data,
analytics and other services to hospitals, government agencies
and healthcare professionals to help them identify savings and
improve efficiency.
The sale, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to
close in the next few months, Thomson Reuters said in a
statement.
"With the completion of the divestiture, Thomson Reuters
will be even more focused on our core global businesses," Chief
Executive Jim Smith said in the statement.
Veritas Capital has obtained debt financing commitments for
the transaction, which is not subject to any financing
condition.
Morgan Stanley and Allen & Company are acting as
financial advisors to Thomson Reuters on the proposed
divestiture. Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal counsel.