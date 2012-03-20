March 20 News and information company Thomson
Reuters Corp has resumed an auction of its
healthcare unit after shelving the process last year due to
tough market conditions, sources familiar with the situation
said.
More than one bidder is vying for the unit, which provides
data, analytics and other services related to the industry to
companies, government agencies and healthcare professionals, one
of the sources said.
Thomson Reuters declined to comment.
Robert Daleo, vice chairman of Thomson Reuters, made a
presentation to the board three weeks ago and said the unit
would be put back on the market, the source said.
Several new bidders, including private equity firms, have
emerged and it appears Thomson Reuters will be able to secure
the valuation it was looking for before suspending the sale last
year, the source said.
A deal could be wrapped up by the end of the month, said one
source. A second source cautioned that a deal could take longer.
The company first said last June that it planned to sell the
unit. But in December it suspended the sale, saying tough
economic conditions made it difficult to fetch a good enough
price.
Mergermarket earlier reported the news of the sale.