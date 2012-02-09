* Q4 EPS ex-items 59 cents vs Wall Street view of 56 cents
* $3 bln noncash charge for goodwill impairment
* $50 mln charge for Markets restructuring
* Sees 2012 revenue growth in low single digits
* Shares down about 1 pct
By Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Thomson Reuters Corp
reported a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday
after taking a $3 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge to
account for the decline in its financial services business.
The one-time charge helped push the company into a loss
attributable to common shareholders of $2.57 billion in the
fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $224 million in the
year-ago period. This was its first earnings report since James
Smith took over as chief executive in December.
Thomson Reuters' business has suffered in the wake of the
financial crisis, with customers in banking and finance laying
off tens of thousands of employees and slashing costs. The
global news and information provider's next generation flagship
desktop product, Eikon, has also posted disappointing sales.
Revenue and earnings excluding the charge improved in the
quarter. But the size of the goodwill impairment is an
indication of the extent of the problems in the financial
services business - formerly known as Markets - in the past
year, which is reflected in a 30 percent decline in the stock
price. It also represents quick recognition of the problems by a
largely new management team as it begins its repair effort in
financial services.
"It reflects the fact that the world is a lot different and
external market valuations are a lot different than they were in
2008," Smith said in an interview. "It also reflected a bit the
fact that we haven't executed off our expectation. It's more
about putting the past in the past and focusing on our future."
The stock was down about 1 percent by midday on Thursday.
Thomson Reuters underwent a series of structural changes and
management shakeups in 2011 to address lackluster performance in
Markets and a slumping stock price. This resulted in the exit of
then CEO Tom Glocer, who had helped engineer the acquisition of
Reuters Group Plc by Canada's Thomson Corp in 2008.
Growth has been much stronger in Thomson's legacy businesses
that cater to legal, tax and accounting firms, formerly known as
the Professional division. Professional revenue grew 9 percent
in the fourth quarter before currency changes to $1.5 billion,
accounting for 42 percent of total revenue.
Markets, whose products compete with Bloomberg, Factset
Research and News Corp's Dow Jones, posted 2
percent revenue growth before currency changes to $1.85 billion.
As of January, the company merged the two businesses and set
up a new organizational structure that includes Legal, Tax &
Accounting, Intellectual Property & Science, and Financial &
Risk segments.
It reported a $50 million charge in the fourth quarter
related to the reorganization of the former Markets business. It
said that included severance costs at the corporate level as
well as Markets. It did not give the total number of jobs cut.
Adjusted earnings per share, which excludes the goodwill
charge, rose to 54 cents from 37 cents a year ago. After also
backing out restructuring charges, profit was 59 cents per share
compared with analysts' average forecast of 56 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S which compiles brokerage estimates.
Thomson Reuters said it expects 2012 revenue to grow in the
low single digits. Before the results came out, analysts were
forecasting 2012 revenue growth of about 2 percent to $13.09
billion.
"The guidance is prudent, as it should be," said Claudio
Aspesi, senior analyst at Sanford Bernstein. "My concern is that
headwinds in financial services will be very hard because
employment will continue to be under pressure."
"Financial markets and legal both will be under continued
revenue pressure in 2012 and beyond. At some point the question
of whether the cost structure is in line will have to be
answered," he added.
ACTIVE USERS
Revenue from ongoing businesses rose 5 percent before
currency changes to $3.4 billion in the fourth quarter, compared
with analysts' average forecast of $3.3 billion.
The company said Eikon desktops now has 15,000 active users,
up from 8,000 on September 30, 2011. "We are going to have a
continuous slow improvement of Eikon sector by sector," Smith
told analysts on a conference call.
In the Professional businesses, Smith said demand for legal
products in the United States was "surprisingly soft." That
weighed on organic legal revenue growth, which was 1 percent in
the quarter, compared with 2 percent in the third quarter.
Thomson Reuters' legal business competes against Reed
Elsevier and Wolters Kluwer. Bloomberg is
also going after the market and bought the BNA legal and
regulatory research firm last year. "We did not see massive
swings in the competitive dynamic," Smith said.
For the fourth quarter, underlying profit margin was 19.6
percent compared with 19.1 for the same period last year. The
company expects its 2012 underlying profit margin to be in the
range of 18 percent to 19 percent, citing higher depreciation
and amortization expenses related to new products.
Thomson Corp acquired control of Reuters Group Plc in 2008
for about $17.2 billion, a 40 percent premium to Reuters share
price at the time. The $3 billion goodwill
write-off represents 17 percent of the purchase price.
Volatility in the media business has resulted in other major
write-offs in recent years following the acquisition of
signature properties. Rupert Murdoch's News Corp paid $5.6
billion for Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in
2007, and the following year took a $2.8 billion non-cash charge
on the purchase.
As of the end of 2011, Thomson Reuters valued its goodwill
at $15.9 billion, down from $18.9 billion at the end of 2010.
Thomson Reuters also said on Thursday it intended to sell
three businesses: Tax & Accounting's Property Tax Services;
Legal's Law School Publishing business; and Financial & Risk's
eXimius business, which is part of the Retail Wealth Management
organization. The three businesses combined had about $155
million of revenue in 2011.
The company also reiterated that it would resume the sale of
its healthcare services unit when market conditions improve.
The U.S. shares fell 0.8 percent to $27.56 on the New York
Stock Exchange. On the Toronto exchange, the shares fell 1.0
percent to C$27.42.
Separately, former Reuters editor-in-chief, David
Schlesinger, said he will be leaving the company in August.
Schlesinger is currently chairman of Thomson Reuters China.