July 11 Thomson Reuters Corp said it agreed to sell its intellectual property & science business to private equity funds Onex Corp and Baring Private Equity Asia for $3.55 billion.

The company said on Monday it expects to use about $1 billion of the net proceeds to buy back shares and the rest to pay down debt. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)