SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 U.S. prosecutors
obtained an indictment on Thursday accusing Matthew Keys, deputy
social media editor at reuters.com, of aiding the group
Anonymous to hack into a Tribune Co website. The incident
occurred prior to his employment by Thomson Reuters Corp
, the indictment indicated.
The indictment charged Keys with three criminal counts,
including conspiracy to transmit information to damage a
protected computer. The indictment alleged that other hacking
targets were the Fox 40 television station in Sacramento, Calif.
and the Los Angeles Times, both owned by Tribune.