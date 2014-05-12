May 12 Thomson Reuters Corp and a former employee who sued the company claiming wrongful termination reached a settlement agreement, according to a court document filed on Monday.

The plaintiff Mark Rosenblum, a former Thomson Reuters employee, sued the global news and data company, saying he lost his job after complaining about how the company distributed data.

Rosenblum said he lost his job in retaliation for telling the Federal Bureau of Investigation that he believed Thomson Reuters had violated insider-trading laws by the early release of the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Survey of Consumers to some subscribers.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

A spokesman for Thomson Reuters declined to comment. Rosenblum's attorney David Stone was not immediately available to comment.

In July, Thomson Reuters suspended its early release of the consumer sentiment data to its high-speed trading clients after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman began an investigation and requested the suspension.

The case is Rosenblum v. Thomson Reuters (Markets) LLC, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-02219. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Grant McCool)