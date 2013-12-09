NEW YORK Dec 9 Thomson Reuters Corp
is replacing the senior executives overseeing three of
its main businesses - legal, growth markets and intellectual
property - as part of a wider reorganization aimed at boosting
growth and trimming costs.
The news and information company said in a statement on
Monday that Susan Taylor Martin will take over the Legal
division, which represents more than a quarter of total revenue
at Thomson Reuters.
Taylor Martin is currently managing director of Thomson
Reuters Legal in the U.K. and Ireland, and has previously been
head of corporate strategy at Reuters and president of the media
business. She will succeed Mike Suchsland, who is leaving the
company.
Gonzalo Lissarrague has been appointed president of Global
Growth & Operations, an area that includes certain emerging
markets, replacing Shanker Ramamurthy. Basil Moftah has been
named president of the company's Intellectual Property & Science
division, taking over from Chris Kibarian. Ramamurthy and
Kibarian are also leaving the company.
All three appointments are effective Jan. 1, 2014, Thomson
Reuters said in its statement.
Chief Executive Jim Smith said in the statement that the
management changes were part of the company's "transformation."
A Thomson Reuters spokesman declined to comment beyond the
news release.
Smith had announced in November a restructuring that
included the elimination of some 3,000 positions, mainly in the
Financial & Risk division, which serves banks and other
financial institutions.
The company on Monday affirmed its full-year business
outlook for 2013. It expects revenue this year to rise at a low
single-digit percentage rate.