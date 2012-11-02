* Underlying operating profit falls 15 percent on lower
margins
* Third quarter revenue meets expectations
* Company reiterates full-year outlook
By Jennifer Saba
Nov 2 Thomson Reuters Corp
reported on Friday a 15 percent fall in operating profit because
of declining revenue and higher costs at its division that
serves the financial industry.
The slip in profit in the third quarter underscored the
problems facing some of Thomson Reuters' clients, such as banks
and brokerages that are reducing staff and trimming costs to
cope with increased regulation and the struggling global
economy.
At the same time, Thomson Reuters is investing in customer
service for its flagship product Eikon, which targets the
financial sector.
While the global news and information provider reaffirmed
its 2012 forecast, its underlying operating profit, which
excludes divestitures, fell to $585 million from $690 million.
The corresponding margin slipped to 18.5 percent from 21.6
percent in the same period a year ago.
The company said that in the third quarter last year, its
underlying profit margin was "the high-water mark" for 2011.
Third-quarter revenue from ongoing businesses this year rose
1 percent before currency changes to $3.2 billion. That is
in-line with analysts' expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. Stripping out acquisitions, divestitures and
currency changes, revenue fell 1 percent.
Thomson Reuters' Eikon desktops totaled 25,600 at the end of
the third quarter, up about 35 percent from the end of the
second quarter.
Still, an increase in revenue of 1 percent and 3 percent at
the company's Legal and Tax & Accounting divisions,
respectively, could not offset a 2 percent decline in organic
revenue at the Financial & Risk division, which serves banks.
The company's trading business within its Financial & Risk
operation recorded an 8 percent decline in revenue to $816
million in the quarter. Before currency effects it dropped 4
percent.
Thomson Reuters Chief Executive James Smith warned that
revenue growth still faces a "challenging environment." But he
expects further operational improvements to make its businesses
more efficient, helping the company meet its full-year financial
targets. The company's statement was not more explicit about any
plans to control costs.
In February, Smith forecast 2012 revenue growth in the low
single-digits and underlying operating profit margin of between
18 percent and 19 percent.
Thomson Reuters is not the only market data provider to feel
the reverberations from the cutbacks occurring in the banking
sector and persistent economic weakness dogging Europe.
In September, FactSet Research Systems reported its
weakest revenue growth in two years..
For the quarter, Thomson Reuters reported adjusted earnings
per share of 54 cents, unchanged from the prior-year period.
The company recorded a net tax benefit of $140 million in
the period, a reversal of a tax expense of $145 million in the
same period a year earlier.
Investors and analysts are looking for an update on net
sales - total sales minus any cancellations - which were not
mentioned in the company's press statement. Thomson Reuters may
give more guidance on a conference call due to be held on
Friday. The net sales trend is an important gauge of the
company's future performance because subscription-based revenue
typically lags sales by about 12 months.
Smith warned in July that net sales to financial
institutions were likely to remain negative throughout the rest
of the year..
In the United States, financial companies plan to cut 28,000
jobs through the first nine months of this year, compared with
54,000 jobs during the same period in 2011, according to
Challenger, Gray & Christmas.
Swiss bank UBS said earlier this week that it planned to
fire 10,000 employees, or 15 percent, in an effort to save
billions of dollars.
New York-listed shares of Thomson Reuters are up 6 percent at
$28.43 year-to-date, while its Toronto-listed shares are up 3
percent at C$28.43.