Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Corp said
on Tuesday that net sales in its Financial & Risk division
turned positive for the first time since 2011.
The global news and information company reported that third-
quarter ongoing revenue rose 2 percent before currency changes
to $3.07 billion on strength in its Tax & Accounting and Legal
businesses.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 48
cents per share, beating Wall Street expectations by 4 cents.
The company said it also planned to take a $350 million
charge to accelerate a cost-saving strategy, primarily in the
Financial & Risk division.
Jim Smith, the Thomson Reuters chief executive, said in a
statement the company has sold more than 100,000 Eikon desktops
to date.
"Though we continue to expect challenging conditions in the
coming quarters - particularly with the largest global banks -
these are significant steps in returning our financial business
to a growth footing," he said.
Smith had said he expected net sales in the Financial & Risk
division to turn positive in the second half of this year. Net
sales strip out cancellations and is an important indicator
because it lags revenue by about 12 months.