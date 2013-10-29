By Jennifer Saba
Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Corp
said on Tuesday that new sales of its financial terminals
outpaced cancellations in the third quarter for the first time
since 2011, and it announced 3,000 job cuts to reduce costs.
The global news and information company's stock rose more
than 2 percent to hit a two-year high on optimism that the
positive turn in net sales will translate into stronger revenue
growth next year, since terminal subscriptions are signed on an
annual basis. Thomson Reuters also announced a $1 billion share
buyback program.
"Clearly what we are seeing is progress on the turnaround
efforts at Thomson Reuters," said Piper Jaffray analyst Peter
Appert. "Getting back to positive net sales was significant."
Still, revenue rose just 2 percent in the third quarter,
underscoring a tough business climate as banks and law firms cut
jobs and curb spending.
Appert acknowledged that the company still faced challenges.
"It's not out of the woods, but it's definitely moving in the
right direction," he said.
Thomson Reuters has lost market share to Bloomberg LP since
the financial crisis, mainly due to weakness in its business
catering to financial institutions, which accounts for more than
half of revenue. It has undergone a series of structural changes
during this time.
The company announced a $350 million charge to accelerate a
cost-saving plan and eliminate about 3,000 positions, mainly in
its Financial & Risk division. Including other jobs that were
cut earlier this year, Thomson Reuters' workforce of 60,000 will
be reduced about 9 percent.
"I think everybody in the world is trying to do more with
less," Chief Executive Jim Smith said.
When asked about the outlook for net sales in the current
quarter, Smith said the fourth quarter was typically "difficult"
as banks usually trim staff near the end of the year.
"I don't think the pressure on costs and keeping them under
control is going to lessen," Smith said. "That said, what I hope
is this strategy gives us a more predictable path in the
future."
Smith said the company would pare back its acquisition
ambitions and deploy some of its cash toward the $1 billion
stock repurchase program. During the third quarter, it bought
back about 2.9 million shares for about $100 million.
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday lowered Thomson Reuters
senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa1 on the share buyback
and higher leverage target.
PROFIT DOWN 37 PERCENT
Thomson Reuters said its third-quarter ongoing revenue rose
2 percent before currency changes to $3.07 billion, largely in
line with Wall Street estimates.
Excluding businesses that have been sold and other items,
the company reported a profit of 48 cents per share, flat with a
year earlier and beating the analysts' average forecast by 4
cents.
Net income fell 37 percent from a year earlier to $283
million, due in part to a lower tax rate and businesses that
have been divested.
"They still have their work cut out for them," Evercore
Research analyst Doug Arthur said. "They are doing all the right
things, but the environment is not cooperating with them."
The company said that to date it had installed more than
100,000 Eikon desktops, its flagship product for financial
institutions. That is up from 61,000 at the end of June.
The Legal Division, which includes the flagship product
WestlawNext, reported a 3 percent increase in revenue to $843
million. But stripping out acquisitions, revenue fell 1 percent
on weakness in its print business and in Latin America.
Canada's Thomson Corp bought Reuters Group Plc in 2008 for
$17 billion, creating a company that serves financial, legal,
tax, accounting and other professionals.
Thomson Reuters said Tax & Accounting revenue jumped 10
percent to $270 million, benefiting from a rise in subscriptions
and strength across all of the business segments except
Government.
The company also announced plans to make contributions of
about $500 million to its U.S. and British defined benefit
pension plans this quarter.
Thomson Reuters affirmed its outlook for the year, excluding
the impact of the cost-saving charge and pension contributions.
It expects revenue in 2013 to rise at a low single-digit
percentage rate and earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization margins, excluding special items,
of 26 percent to 27 percent.
Thomson Reuters shares were up 2.4 percent in afternoon
trading at $36.60 in New York and C$38.27 in Toronto. The stock
has risen more than 25 percent over the past 12 months.