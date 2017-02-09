NEW YORK Feb 9 Thomson Reuters Corp
reported a higher quarterly net profit on
Thursday, reflecting a gain on the sale of a business and said
it expects revenue growth this year in the low single digits.
The news and information company reported diluted net
earnings of $2.24 billion, or $3.03 per share, versus $417
million, or 53 cents, in the year-ago period.
Excluding charges and earnings from discontinued operations,
Thomson Reuters earned 60 cents per share.
It was not immediately clear whether that compared directly
with the 58 cents a share analysts expected.
(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York Editing by W Simon)