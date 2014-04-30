European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
April 30 Thomson Reuters Corp reported on Wednesday a 14 percent increase in operating profit for the first quarter on growth at its Legal and Tax & Accounting divisions.
Operating profit rose to $528 million in the first quarter from $462 million a year earlier.
Revenue from ongoing businesses increased 1 percent to $3.1 billion, in line with analysts estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The global news and information provider affirmed its full-year outlook and expects revenue to be unchanged from last year's $12.5 billion. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
