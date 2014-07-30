July 30 Thomson Reuters Corp
reported on Wednesday a 1 percent rise in revenue on growth in
its Legal and Tax & Accounting divisions.
The news and information company said that total
second-quarter revenue from ongoing businesses was $3.15
billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $3.13 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted for special items, earnings were $415 million, or
51 cents per share, compared with $403 million, or 48 cents per
share, in the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)