Oct 29 Thomson Reuters Corp :
* 3rd quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 IFRS earnings per share $0.33
* 2013 outlook affirmed (excluding planned charge and pension
contribution)
* Q3 revenue from tax & accounting business $270 million, rose
10 percent
before currency
* Q3 revenue from ongoing businesses $3.07 billion versus $3.05
billion
* Q3 revenue from intellectual property & science business $240
million, rose
10 percent before currency
* Q3 revenue from corporate & other (includes Reuters news)
business $82
million, up 4 percent before currency
* Planned charge of approximately $350 million to be incurred
primarily in Q4
* Plans to make contributions of about $500 million to its US
and UK defined
benefit pension plans during Q4
* Billed Eikon desktops totaled about 76,000 and installed
eikon desktops
totaled about 96,000 at end of Q3
* Expects the overall funded status of the pension plans to
exceed 90% based on
current market conditions
* Announced that it plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of its
shares by the
end of 2014
* Repurchases expected to be funded by lower acquisition costs
in 2014,modest
increase in leverage ratio target
* Q3 revenue from financial & risk business $1.64 billion, fell
1 percent
before currency
* Q3 revenue from legal business $843 million, rose 3 percent
before currency
* Financial & risk Q3 net sales positive; surpassed 100,000
installed eikon
desktops in October
* Our financial business recorded positive net sales for the
first time since
the second quarter of 2011"
* Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q3 earnings per share view $0.44,
revenue view $3.12
billion
* 2013 outlook includes the impact of an expected $100 million
of severance
expenses in 2013
* $97 million of severance expenses was incurred in the first
three quarters of
the year
* Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 earnings per share view
$1.84, revenue view