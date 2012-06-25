DUBAI, June 25 Thomson Reuters Corp
has bought privately held Zawya Ltd, an online service
supplying business information in the Middle East and North
Africa, the global news and information provider said on Monday.
Zawya provides profiles of companies in the region,
real-time news and research and an online network for
professionals. It has a partnership with Dow Jones Newswires,
part of News Corp, to distribute the news agency's
content.
Basil Moftah, Thomson Reuters managing director for the
Middle East, said there were no plans to end the Zawya-Dow Jones
arrangement. He noted that Thomson Reuters had a worldwide
agreement to distribute Dow Jones news through its terminals.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Zawya
shares were purchased from a group of shareholders led by
Saffar, a Dubai-based investment group, Thomson Reuters said.
Thomson Reuters, which provides news and information to
financial, legal, accounting and healthcare professionals, has
about 600 employees in the Middle East and North Africa. Zawya
employs 200 people, mainly in Dubai and Beirut.