Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
* Q2 preliminary sales $596.4 mln vs est $551.1 mln
* RV sales up 15 pct to $500.7 mln
Feb 2 Thor Industries' preliminary second-quarter sales rose 13 percent, beating analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand for its recreational vehicles.
The company reported second-quarter sales of $596.4 million. Analysts, on an average, were expecting sales of $551.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Recreational vehicles sales rose 15 percent to $500.7 million. Bus sales were $95.7 million, up 7 percent. Shares of the company closed at $30.98 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.