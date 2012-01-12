Jan 12 Thoratec Corp said it
received a warning letter from U.S. health regulators for the
late filing of two medical device reports to the agency after it
inspected the cardiac-device maker's manufacturing facilities
last year.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration inspected its California manufacturing
facilities in August and September 2011.
The company, which did not disclose the content of the
warning letter, said it can resolve FDA's concerns without
materially impacting its results.
"We do not expect either customer orders or our ability to
manufacture or ship products to be impacted by the warning
letter," the company said in the filing.
Thoratec makes heart pumps for patients suffering from heart
failure and those awaiting heart transplants.
Shares of the company closed at $30.02 on Thursday on the
Nasdaq.