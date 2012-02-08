Technology shares lead Nikkei lower, but Toshiba soars
Feb 8 Cardiac-device maker Thoratec Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly results, and forecast full-year above expectations, driven by robust sales of its heart pump HeartMate II.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $15.3 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with $12.6 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 38 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations for the fourth straight quarter.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $109.4 million.
Analysts on average were expecting 33 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $107.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company expects to earn between $1.58 and $1.68 a share, excluding items, on revenue of $445 million to $460 million.
Analysts on average were expecting 2012 earnings of $1.51 a share, on revenue of $420.9 million.
Shares of the Pleasanton, California-based company closed at $30.81 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
